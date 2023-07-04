Kashish, Saarik win in taekwondo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

Local taekwondo players Kashish Aggarwal and Saarik claimed gold medals in the 6th Heroes International Taekwondo Championship 2023, held at Assumption University, Bangkok.

Kashish claimed the medal in the senior group of 57 kg to 62 kg category. She defeated a challenger from the Philippines in the final. Saarik claimed his medal in the under-8 age group of the 23 kg to 27 kg category. He defeated a martial art performer from Thailand. Both are training at Emerald Martial Arts academy. The team was led by Master Shiv Raj Gharti.