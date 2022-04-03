Kashmiri Pandits hold protest march in Panchkula

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 3

A peaceful protest march was taken out by members of the Kashmiri Pandit Sabha in Sectors 9 and 10 at Panchkula today.

The community demanded justice for hundreds of Kashmiri pandits who were brutally killed by militants and separatists in 1989 & 1990, leading to the community's overnight mass exodus from the valley.

They also demanded punishment to perpetuators of heinous crimes committed against the community. The protesters in particular raised slogans against the Delhi Chief Minister for his remarks in Delhi Assembly over Kashmir Files movie.