Kashmiri Pandits observe ‘Balidan Divas’

Chandigarh, September 14
Displaced Kashmiri Pandits of the tricity observed “Balidan Divas” by conducting a seminar to commemorate the martyrdom of Tika Lal Taploo, who was the first Kashmiri Pandit gunned down by terrorists on September 14, 1989.
A floral tribute was also paid to Guru Tegh Bahadur, who sacrificed his life for the protection of Kashmiri Pandits, and Kashmiris and security forces who sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorism.
This event was conducted by the Kashmiri Sahayak Sabha, Chandigarh. Its president, Romaish Pandita, said the displaced Pandits had high expectations from the Modi government for their honorable and dignified return to the home land, but being not a powerful vote bank, their voice was being neglected by the government.
