Kashvee Gautam to lead women’s U-23 team

Chandigarh, December 8
Kashvee Gautam is set to lead the women’s under-23 team for the forthcoming T20 tournament to be held in Mumbai on December 10. The team will start its campaign on December 10 against Bihar, followed by matches against Delhi on December 11, Gujarat on December 13, Uttarakhand on December 15 and Uttar Pradesh on December 19. The last match for the team is scheduled for December 21, against Chhattisgarh.
