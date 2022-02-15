Kayaking & Canoeing meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Panjab University will host the Kayaking & Canoeing (Men & Women) All-India Inter-University Competition from March 14 to 18 at Sukhna Lake. TNS

PU declares results

Chandigarh: Panjab University declared the results of Bachelor of Optometry, Part II, certificate add-on course semester, Bachelor of Commerce, sixth semester, BE (Computer Science & Engineering), third semester, sixth semester, fifth semester and second semester (golden chance) and Bachelor of Commerce, third semester (golden chance). TNS

Online quiz on Feb 18

Chandigarh: The Society for Quiz, University Institute of Legal Studies, will organise a national online quiz competition on the topic "General Sciences - UPSC" on February 18 (round 1) and February 20.