KB DAV Sen Sec School

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A blood donation camp was organised at KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, in association with Blood Bank Society, PGIMER, Sector 12. Parents and patrons donated blood on the occasion. Sixty three units of blood were collected at the camp. TNS

Bhavan Vidyalaya

Chandigarh: Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya came out with flying colours in the Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT) and the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET). Chahat Bhambri bagged all-India rank (AIR) 29, Ashmit Thakur AIR 38 in CLAT and 25 in AILET, Arshiya Gupta AIR 3 in AILET and 172 in CLAT, Prabhat Rajagopalan AIR 17 in AILET and 86 in CLAT, Bhoomika Bansal AIR 81 in CLAT, Madhvi Sharma AIR 101 in CLAT and Gurnoor Singh AIR 81 in AILET and 181 in CLAT. Principal Vineeta Arora congratulated students. TNS

Government Model Sen Sec School

Chandigarh: Students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 27, (GMSSS-27) celebrated its annual sports day here on Saturday. Harsuhinder Pal Singh, DSE, Education Department, UT, attended the event. The day marked various events that include lemon race, three legged race, hurdle race, relay race and others. A 100m race was also held for teachers and staff members. The girls' kabaddi and boys' kho-kho teams were also honoured on the occasion. TNS

Paragon Convent School

Chandigarh: To commemorate the occasion of Christmas, Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, organised an 'Annual fiesta' for nursery students. The toddlers presented showed their skills through role play. The 'Story of the birth of Christ' and 'Life of Santa Claus' were the main highlights of the day. TNS

DAV Public School

Chandigarh: DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, held its annual function here on Saturday. The theme of the function was 'Ritu rang, the tale of the changing seasons with stunning illustrations. Meritorious students were awarded by the chief guest and guests of honour for their outstanding performance in academics, sports and co-curricular activities on the occasion. TNS

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School

Chandigarh: Annual sports day was organised at Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, here on Saturday. The sports day was dedicated to the martyrdom of four Sahibzadas. The chief guest on the first day was Gurdev Singh Brar, IAS (retd), president of Sikh Educational Society. On the second day, the chief guest was Col Jasmer Singh Bala (retd), secretary, Sikh Educational Society and guest of honour on the occasion was Babita Negi, international judo player. TNS

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School

Mohali: Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, celebrated Christmas with much pomp and show. The school wore a festive look with bells, streamers and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. All students from grade 1 to V came to school in colourful dresses. Skit, Christmas carols, dance performances and melodious songs were presented by students during celebrations. At last, Santa Claus distributed sweets among students and wished them Happy Christmas. TNS

St Xavier’s School

Mohali: Christmas was celebrated at St Xavier’s School with enthusiasm. Melodious carols, skit and dance presentation were enjoyed and applauded by all. The school wore a festive look with bells, streamers, a decorated Christmas tree and many more items.