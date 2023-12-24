 KBDAV Senior Secondary, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

School Notes

KBDAV Senior Secondary, Chandigarh

KBDAV Senior Secondary, Chandigarh

Students take part in Christmas celebrations.



Young learners of the junior wing of the school celebrated Christmas with great enthusiasm. A musical play depicting the birth of Lord Jesus was performed by tiny tots. Dance performances were also a part of the assembly followed by cake-cutting with Santa Claus, who danced on the stage to the tune of jingle bells.

Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh

The school held its annual day function with great enthusiasm and zeal on Friday. Students participated in an array of performances displaying their talent. The annual day of the school, ‘Anubhuti’, revolved around basic virtues of honesty, care, love, compassion, patriotism and kindness. Various plays were presented with utmost zeal. In her speech, school director Lalita Prakash appreciated and acknowledged the efforts put forth by students. She also shared valuable tips on good parenting with the parents and encouraged them to spend quality time with their wards.

Brookfield International School

A three-day annual sports event concluded on the school campus. The final day of the event began with the heats of all races, along with other athletics events such as long jump and shot put. The heats were followed by the finals of the above-mentioned events. The day also featured various fun games such as fast and furious, Ninja turtle, yoga mat with hula hoops and bean bag balancing among others. The faculty and parents participated in fun events such as lemon race and tug of war among others.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

Nearly 600 children were registered for admission to nursery class of the school against the availability of 100 seats. As a result, the school held a draw of lots, which was conducted by students of class 1 in the presence of parents for transparency.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

A special assembly was held to celebrate Christmas at the school. At the event, the school choir presented melodic renditions of classic Christmas carols. A student delivered a speech on the importance of unity, kindness and compassion. It was followed by a dance performance by girl students of class 5. The highlight of the assembly was a visit from Santa Claus, who distributed gifts and sweets to the delight of the primary schoolchildren.

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual function, “Kinder Delight”. The school’s kindergarten students showcased their talent at the programme. Chand Nehru, Komal Anand and Anuradha Dua were the special guests on the occasion. The event began with a welcome address, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Principal Rani Poddar talked about the school’s commitment to holistic development of the students.

Shishu Niketan, Nayagaon

Students of the school joyously celebrated Christmas on the school premises. Spreading the message of love and joy, kindergarten students put up dance performances to joyful tunes. School director Amita Khorana addressed the students and wished them the best for festive season and success in their academic journey in 2024.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school hosted the Kulwant Singh Literary Fest on December 21 and 22 in remembrance of founder Kulwant Singh’s birth anniversary. The event featured intra-school literary activities such as poetry composition, precis writing, picture composition and comic strip making organised for different grades. The two-day event encompassed a series of interactive sessions, discussions and workshops.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2
India

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage

3
Punjab

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

4
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

5
Punjab

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

6
Diaspora

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti

7
World

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

8
Himachal

MeT forecasts rain, snow for parts of Himachal Pradesh today; White Christmas to elude Shimla

9
Himachal

Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained

10
India

India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying Indians detained in France

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Most from Gujarat, Punjab

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

JN. 1 variant: Mohali admn releases Covid advisory

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day