KBDAV Senior Secondary, Chandigarh

Young learners of the junior wing of the school celebrated Christmas with great enthusiasm. A musical play depicting the birth of Lord Jesus was performed by tiny tots. Dance performances were also a part of the assembly followed by cake-cutting with Santa Claus, who danced on the stage to the tune of jingle bells.

Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh

The school held its annual day function with great enthusiasm and zeal on Friday. Students participated in an array of performances displaying their talent. The annual day of the school, ‘Anubhuti’, revolved around basic virtues of honesty, care, love, compassion, patriotism and kindness. Various plays were presented with utmost zeal. In her speech, school director Lalita Prakash appreciated and acknowledged the efforts put forth by students. She also shared valuable tips on good parenting with the parents and encouraged them to spend quality time with their wards.

Brookfield International School

A three-day annual sports event concluded on the school campus. The final day of the event began with the heats of all races, along with other athletics events such as long jump and shot put. The heats were followed by the finals of the above-mentioned events. The day also featured various fun games such as fast and furious, Ninja turtle, yoga mat with hula hoops and bean bag balancing among others. The faculty and parents participated in fun events such as lemon race and tug of war among others.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

Nearly 600 children were registered for admission to nursery class of the school against the availability of 100 seats. As a result, the school held a draw of lots, which was conducted by students of class 1 in the presence of parents for transparency.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

A special assembly was held to celebrate Christmas at the school. At the event, the school choir presented melodic renditions of classic Christmas carols. A student delivered a speech on the importance of unity, kindness and compassion. It was followed by a dance performance by girl students of class 5. The highlight of the assembly was a visit from Santa Claus, who distributed gifts and sweets to the delight of the primary schoolchildren.

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual function, “Kinder Delight”. The school’s kindergarten students showcased their talent at the programme. Chand Nehru, Komal Anand and Anuradha Dua were the special guests on the occasion. The event began with a welcome address, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Principal Rani Poddar talked about the school’s commitment to holistic development of the students.

Shishu Niketan, Nayagaon

Students of the school joyously celebrated Christmas on the school premises. Spreading the message of love and joy, kindergarten students put up dance performances to joyful tunes. School director Amita Khorana addressed the students and wished them the best for festive season and success in their academic journey in 2024.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school hosted the Kulwant Singh Literary Fest on December 21 and 22 in remembrance of founder Kulwant Singh’s birth anniversary. The event featured intra-school literary activities such as poetry composition, precis writing, picture composition and comic strip making organised for different grades. The two-day event encompassed a series of interactive sessions, discussions and workshops.