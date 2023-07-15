Keep away from Herbal Park till repair work complete: Speaker

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 14

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today visited Herbal Park located on the banks of Ghaggar river to check the extent of land erosion.

Gupta said eight to 10 small and large bridges had been destroyed and Herbal Park, which served as a lifeline for the trans-Ghaggar sectors, also suffered significant damage. He urged people to maintain a safe distance from the park until the restoration process was completed to avoid any untoward incident.

He said while the water level of the river receded, the diversion of water near Sector 24 caused significant soil erosion and seepage. Consequently, the Ghaggar now flowed approximately 15 to 20 m away from the road adjoining the park in Sector 26.

District administration officials were monitoring the situation at the site, he said.

The Chief Administrator of Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has been directed to take immediate action to prevent further erosion.

The administration also approached the Irrigation Research Institute in Roorkee, which had designed the park, seeking its expertise and assistance to control the erosion and restore the affected area.

Speaker chairs meet on key issues

Haryana Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Friday held a meeting with administration officials, organisations and other stakeholders to discuss seven vital issues plaguing Panchkula, namely encroachments, slums, stray cattle, street dogs, drug abuse, pollution and plastic-free status. During discussion on the issue of stray cattle, Gupta said 324 dairies would be relocated to a 35-acre chunk in Sukhdarshanpur.

Visits Tibbi, bunga villages in district

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Friday visited the rain-affected Tibbi village to assess the damage caused by the collapse of a cattle shed. He announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh from his voluntary fund to Avtar Singh and Ramkumar, the affected individuals. Later, Gupta inspected the damage caused by water overflow from Bunga Dam in the village. He commended the villagers for their collective efforts in preventing the water from entering residential areas.

