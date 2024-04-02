Keep wheat influx from other states in check: Admn

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 1

The Mohali Administration has urged the district police to establish special interstate border checkpoints on the Jharmari Barrier and Banur-Tepla Road. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain also ordered the district mandi officials and market committee secretaries to monitor the arrival of wheat to the local mandis from other states.

The DC was told that the procurement process was hampered at the mandis close to the Haryana borders because of the unprecedented arrival of crops from other states via local commission agents or other arrangements. She was also told that the local civil administration makes arrangements for the estimated arrivals of produce from villages under its jurisdiction; however, they tend to fall short due to the illegal sale of wheat in those mandis from neighbouring states.

The DC directed police officials to establish special interstate border checkpoints to stop the illegal sale of wheat in the district. She also urged the police to deploy personnel in the mandis in view of the Rabi marketing season to ensure smooth procurement in the district.

A total of 17 procurement centres have been set up at Kharar, Rurkee, Daun Majra, Bhago Majra, Saneta, Kurali, Khijrabad, Dera Bassi, Amlala, Samgauli, Lalru, Tiwana, Tasimbli, Jaraut and Banur. Last year, the wheat arrival was recorded as 1,30,208 MT in the district mandis.

