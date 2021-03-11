Keshav, Reet lift tennis titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

The Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association organised the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament for Boys & Girls in the U-12 & U-16 categories from April 18 to 22.

Keshav Dangi defeated Anuj Pla (6-3, 6-1) to win the singles title in the boys’ U-16 category.

Keshav upset 5th seed and maintained his consistency throughout the match. In the boys’ U-12 singles final, top seed Anay Pandey defeated 4th seed Bhavesh Sharma (6-3, 6-4). Anay used his intelligent shots in important points to beat Bhavish Sharma.

Reet Arora lifted doubles title in girls’ singles (U-16 and U-12 categories). Reet Arora defeated Khushi Dangi (6-0, 6-2) in straight sets in the girls U-16 singles final. In the girls’ U-12 singles final, Reet defeated 2nd seed Sahej Lakhat (6-0, 6-1). —