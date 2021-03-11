Key agenda to be tabled again at Chandigarh MC meet

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 21

Despite being rejected earlier, the local Municipal Corporation will make another attempt to get the “mandatory” agenda items such as revision of rates for registration of pet dogs and disposal of properties on a freehold basis through in the coming House meeting on April 29.

All seven agenda items were rejected after AAP and Congress councillors did not support these following a high drama at the House meeting last month. “All mandatory agenda items will again be brought in the House as we have no option,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Interestingly, even after getting an approval from the UT Administration for the e-auction properties on a freehold basis, the corporation still has to sell these on a leasehold basis as it is yet to get an approval from the House for the purpose.

Similarly, the construction of the Raipur Kalan gaushala and a cattle pound is set to get delayed further as the MC House is yet to give approval for various works.

This agenda is also being brought again so that the construction work does not get affected. The House will also take a call on fixing rates for lifting of construction and demolition waste in the city. Besides, a challaning drive remained halted as the House rejected an agenda for reducing the pet dog bylaws violation fine from Rs. 5,500 to Rs. 500.

Last meeting saw high drama

