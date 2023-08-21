Kezia, Sunny clinch gold medal in wrestling

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

Kezia overpowered Anshika to win the girls’ 48kg gold medal on the concluding day of the Junior Wrestling Tournament organised by the Chandigarh UT Sports Department at Mani Majra Sports Complex.

Khushi claimed third position. In the 53kg final, Komal overpowered Saniya, while Naina claimed the third position. Mehak won the 57kg gold by defeating Pooja. Diksha claimed the third position. In the 63kg category, Gaurika, Manisha and Anjali claimed first three positions, respectively.

In the boys’ 57kg category, Sunny defeated Raman to claim the top honour. Sahil finished at third position. Parmod won the 60kg gold by defeating Yash, while Sandeep claimed the third position. In the 65kg category, Shiyang claimed the top position by defeating Tejashwar. Karan claimed the second runners-up position.

In the 74kg event, Vijay defeated Ajay to win gold medal, while Bhayishya finished third. In the 92kg final, Rohan Antil outplayed Yogesh to clinch gold medal, while Rohit finished third in the event. In the 125kg category, Kapil Bhanot, Rohan Antil and Aryan claimed first three positions, respectively. Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director, Sports, and Dharmender Mehta, District Sports Officer, awarded the winners.