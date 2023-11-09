Khalsa Club to face Sector 42 in volleyball final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

During the Chandigarh State sub-junior and junior volleyball championship for the Nirmal Milkha Singh Trophy, Khalsa School Club, Sector 30, marched into the boys’ sub-junior final by recording a 25-19, 18-25, 25-16 win over Sector 46 Sports Complex. In the second semi, the Sector 42 Sports Complex team recorded a 25-15, 25-12 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 26.

In the boys’ junior category, the Sector 42 team posted a 25-13, 25-08 win over New Public School, Sector 18, while DAV Club, Sector 8, defeated Eagle Club 26-24, 31-29.

