Khalsa Club to face Sector 42 in volleyball final

Chandigarh, November 8
During the Chandigarh State sub-junior and junior volleyball championship for the Nirmal Milkha Singh Trophy, Khalsa School Club, Sector 30, marched into the boys’ sub-junior final by recording a 25-19, 18-25, 25-16 win over Sector 46 Sports Complex. In the second semi, the Sector 42 Sports Complex team recorded a 25-15, 25-12 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 26.
In the boys’ junior category, the Sector 42 team posted a 25-13, 25-08 win over New Public School, Sector 18, while DAV Club, Sector 8, defeated Eagle Club 26-24, 31-29.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF personnel injured in unprovoked firing by Pak rangers along IB in Jammu
The firing targeting Border Outposts in the district is the ...
Militant killed in encounter in Shopian
Security forces personnel launch a cordon-and-search operati...
Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to recommend Mahua Moitra's expulsion
The committee is meeting later on Thursday to adopt its draf...
Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies
Varun Raj Pucha, a computer science student at Valparaiso Un...
Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 420 at 8 am on Thursd...