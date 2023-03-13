Kharar cop arrested for rape was indicted for indiscipline

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 12

Constable Satbir, who was arrested for raping a snatching suspect to help her evade arrest in the case, has had brush with the law earlier.

While being posted in the security of a controversial leader in Mohali, he had allegedly pointed his service weapon at him after arguments over a personal matter a few years ago. Subsequently, he was removed from the security cover. A departmental inquiry was initiated against him in which he was indicted and his three years of service and seniority was truncated, sources said.

Officials who have supervised the disgraced cop in the past said there had been disciplinary issues with him in the past.

Though the snatching victim said the suspect women were handed over to constable Satbir, he did not reach the police station. The police maintain that the accused cop was not on duty that day and reached there on his own.

Mohali SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said: “Constable Satbir has been suspended and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him. He was not on duty that day and happened to be passing by the spot.”

Sources said the accused cop had returned to the police post later and informed his superiors that the women pushed him and fled the spot.

“It will be in the office record whether he was absent or present that day. Also, which cop is assigned what duty and when he leaves the police post and reports back is also recorded,” said a police official.

Constable Satbir is in two-day police custody in the alleged rape case of a snatching suspect on March 7. Constable Satbir, posted at the Sunny Enclave police post, was arrested on March 9 for raping a snatching suspect after she, along with her accomplices, was handed over to the police by passersby on Tuesday.