Kharar cop held for raping suspect

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 10

A constable posted at the Sunny Enclave police post has been arrested for raping a snatching suspect after she, along with her accomplices, was handed over to the police by passersby on Tuesday.

Constable Satbir took the suspect to a hotel with the intention to abuse her in lieu of helping her evade arrest in the case.

A case under Sections 166A, 212, 217, 376 (2) (B) of the IPC was registered at the Sadar Kharar police station yesterday.

Section 376 (2) (B) pertains to offence of taking advantage of official position being a public servant and committing rape on a woman in his custody.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg remained unavailable for comment.

The police said Satbir, while being absent from duty, took along a suspect wanted in a snatching case to a hotel with the intention to abuse her in return of helping her evade arrest.

On Tuesday, a couple, along with their female accomplice, was nabbed after they snatched a chain from a local resident by pointing a toy gun at the victim at Micro Homes, Kharar. The girl snatched the chain but was nabbed by passersby. The trio was handed her over to constable Satbir. However, the victim had alleged that the constable and the suspect did not reach the police station that day. Late at night, the police claimed the three suspects had been arrested after an operation. A case of snatching and Arms Act had been registered against the trio.