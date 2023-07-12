Kharar housing societies at receiving end

Mohali, July 11
Relentless rain that lashed the tricity caused widespread disruption in various parts of Kharar. Even after showers ceased, certain areas remained submerged due to poor drainage.
Residents of housing societies, including Shivjot Enclave, Major Panchvati Enclave and those near the Kurali bypass and Majri village, faced harrowing time as these were constructed close to tributaries that had long dried up.
Locals opined that illegal constructions by builders on tributaries should bear the blame for the situation.
