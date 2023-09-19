Kharar MC to identify new dumping site

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 18

Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann today visited the dumping site of the Municipal Council, Kharar, and asked the civic body authorities to clear the heaps of solid waste at the earliest possible to provide respite to the people living nearby.

She said besides clearing (remediation) of the existing dumps of solid waste, the pouring of daily wastage of approximately 70 tonnes should also be stopped and an alternative site for the daily waste be identified immediately.

The contractor, who was given the contract of remediation of waste, has cleared 84,000 MT of solid waste besides shifting 21,000 MT. The contractor has stopped the work. The MC has now decided to rope in another contractor to complete the work.

MC officials have been instructed to immediately float a tender for the remediation of waste.

Mann entrusted the task of hiring of a new firm for remediation and shifting of fresh waste dump from the existing site to SDM Ravinder Singh with a direction to complete it in a time-bound manner.

