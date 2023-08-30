Kharar school’s poor shape vexes minister

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 29

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains today conducted a surprise inspection at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kharar, and expressed his displeasure over the poor condition of the institution.

After the inspection, Bains took the students of classes 6 to 8 to the Civil Secretariat and got information from them about the status of washrooms, studies, uniforms, books, tests and syllabus besides co-educational activities conducted in the school.

The students pointed out that school rooms did not have proper lighting arrangements and they were not allowed to conduct experiment in labs. Citing other problems, the students said during rainy days, water accumulates in front of the gate due to which they find it difficult to enter and exit the school.

They said apart from this, there were also problems due to excessive traffic in front of the main gate of the school during holidays and in the morning.

Around 3,300 students are taught in the school in two shifts.

The minister later convened a meeting of all senior officials of the Education Department. He directed them to resolve all problems at the school immediately. He also asked them to take action against teachers after conducting an inquiry into the non-availability of uniforms and books to some students.

