Khattar launches hot air balloon safari in Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 8

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today inaugurated a hot air balloon safari in Pinjore. He took the first ride along with Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar.

Khattar said the state was developing the Shivalik mountain region as well as the Aravalli region to promote tourism. On his experience of the ride, he said, “The company operating the hot air balloon has obtained safety certificates. The introduction of this attraction will boost tourism in the area and provide employment opportunities to locals,” he said.

Khattar said there was immense tourism potential in the state. “We are continuously taking steps to increase tourism activities. Considering the practicality of the hot air balloon safari, the state government will give Rs 72 lakh to the company as VGF for 2 years,” he said.

The company has fixed the rate at Rs 13,000 per person per ride. Khattar said Haryana was moving towards water and adventure sports. As part of this, paragliding, jet scooter, parasailing and trekking had been started at Tikkartal near Morni hills, he said, adding the state was developing the Aravalli region too from the tourism point of view.

“We are preparing a roadmap to attract tourists from across world. We are developing the world’s largest jungle safari park over 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh districts that fall in the Aravalli mountain range. This will help preserve the Aravallis and promote tourism in the area,” he added.

Those present on the occasion included ADGP (CID) Alok Mittal, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan, DCP Sumer Pratap Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal.

Cost Rs 13K/person

The company operating the hot air balloon safari has fixed the rate at Rs 13,000 per person per ride.

