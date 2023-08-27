Khedan Watan Punjab Dia: ‘Torch Relay’ arrives to warm welcome in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 26

The ‘Torch Relay’ of the second season of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dia’ entered the district to a rousing welcome with bhangra and giddha performances at Kurali today.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate the second season of the sports extravaganza at Bathinda on August 29.

The ‘Torch Relay’, which started on August 22 from Ludhiana, toured 12 district before entering Mohali from Rupnagar district.

On reaching Kurali, Rupnagar players handed over the torch to the Mohali administration.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, Dharamkot MLA Devinderjit Singh Laddi Dhos, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang, Punjab Youth Development Board chairman Parminder Singh Goldi and District Planning Board chairperson Prabhjot Kaur received the torch.

It was handed over to hockey Olympian Prabhjot Singh, former Indian hockey captain Rajpal Singh, Olympian shooter Anjum Moudgil, hockey Olympian Dharamvir Singh and national shooting coach Ankush Bhardwaj, who ran forward and handed it over to young and budding players.

Goldy said aspirants from the district could register themselves on the portal www.khedanwatanpunjabdia.com to participate in the games. He added that 35 sports competitions would be held in eight age groups.

The ‘Torch Relay’ halted at the Sector 78 stadium before its departure to Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The torch was accorded a warm welcome at Chuni Kalan. Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh, along with Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill, SSP Ravjot Grewal and other sports personalities received the torch at Fatehgarh Sahib.

