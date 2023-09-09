Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: 'Government has holistic approach to sports'

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 8

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that the Punjab Government has shown a holistic approach towards sports by launching the second season of the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ games.

He said that the state government has put the youth of Punjab on the right track by organising a big show of sports in the state.

He was here to give away prizes to the winners of 20th Punjab State Netball Championship (for Men and Women) and the second Punjab State Fast 5 Netball Championship (Men and Women) (2023-24) organised by the Punjab Netball Promotion Association, in association with Rayat Bahra University, Kharar.

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ started last year, evoking a massive response from people across different age groups. Buoyed by the success of the games, these are being organised for a second year.

In an informal interaction with the media, Sandhwan stressed that the government is committed to dealing the drug menace.

Results of the 20th Punjab State Netball Championship

Men: 1. Ludhiana 2. Fazilka 3. Patiala and Tarn Taran

Women: 1. Patiala 2. Barnala 3. Fatehgarh Sahib and Bathinda.

Results of 2nd Punjab State Fast 5 Netball Championship (Men and Women) (2023-24)

Men: 1. Ludhiana 2. Fazilka 3. Sangrur and Patiala.

Women: 1. Patiala 2. Bathinda, 3. Fatehgarh Sahib and Malerkotla.

#Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan #Kultar Singh Sandhwan #Mohali