Khelo India games: Panjab University fencing, shooting teams bag gold medals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

Panjab University fencing team started its campaign by winning a gold medal in the ongoing 2nd edition of the Khelo India University games.

Sania, studying at MCM DAV, Sector 36, defeated Jagmeet Kaur of GNDU, Amritsar, by 15-10 in sabre event. Coach Charanjit Kaur congratulated Sania.

Panjab University shooting team won a gold medal in the 50m 3 position rifle by defeating GNDU in the final. The team consisted of Amandeep, Surya Pratap Banshu and Pankaj Mukheja by scoring 1706 points together. Banshu also won bronze medal in 50m 3 position rifle men individual category.

Team Judo also added one bronze medal to the PU medal tally. Shauryaveer Gill won bronze medal in the 73kg category.

Chhavi Kohli bagged the silver medal and lost in the final match of the fencing event. In another fencing match, Kajal won a bronze medal after she went down to Kanaglakshmi from Kannur University, Kerala. Jitesh Dagar defeated Adity from MDU to win bronze medal in judo. Panjab University swimming team was declared second runners-up in the overall swimming event.