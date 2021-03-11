Khelo India Games: Panjab University slip to third position

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Defending champions Panjab University slipped to overall third position in the Khelo India University Games played in Bengaluru. The hosts Jain University claimed the overall trophy, while Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, claimed the overall second position. Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah awarded the winners.

Jain Deemed-to-be University ended their campaign with an impressive 20 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals to claim the overall trophy. Lovely Professional University won 17 gold medals, 15 silver, and 19 bronze, while Panjab University finished third with 15 gold, nine silver and 24 bronze medals.

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister for State of Youth Affairs and Sports and Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik were also present at the closing ceremony.

“I congratulate all universities and the athletes who participated at the Khelo India University Games 2021. All athletes who participate are deserving of applause. Winning or losing is part and parcel of sports. But to compete in sports is the more important thing. Since 2014, PM Narendra Modi made a mission of his life to make India the No. 1 nation in every area, including sports. He never worried about problems, but planned, worked hard and found ways to bring results. In sports, PM Modi took a series of initiatives, and today, we can see the beautiful result of the same initiatives,” said Shah. The athletes made two national records.