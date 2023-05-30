Khelo India Games: With 10 more gold medals, Panjab University jump to second spot

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

With a haul of 31 medals, Panjab University today jumped to the second spot at the ongoing Khelo India University Games (KIUG) underway in Uttar Pradesh.

While the rowers claimed six gold medals, two silver medals and four bronze medals, the shooting team bagged two gold medals and two silver medals. A gold medal each in athletics and swimming and a bronze in wrestling helped the 2021 champions to jump to the second position.

In the rowing competitions at Ramgarh Taal, Gorakhpur, the PU team won 14 medals.

In the men’s lightweight single scull, Simaranjit Singh claimed the bronze medal in the 200m event, while in lightweight double scull, the team of Dinesh and Ravinder won the gold medal. In the coxless pair, Sukhdeep Singh and Aditya Singh claimed another gold, while the team of Arjun Kumar, Sudarshan, Gurpreet and Ajit won the bronze medal in the men’s lightweight coxless-4 event.

In the women event, the lightweight double scull team of Gurbani Kaur and Poonam bagged gold. Khushpreet Kaur and Diljot Kaur won another gold in the women’s double scull event.

In the men’s double scull, the pair of Lokesh and Vijay won bronze, while in men’s singles scull, Perduman Singh won silver.

In the women coxless-4 event, the PU team of Anjani Kumari, Devika, Neha and Isha won the bronze medal, while in quadruple scull, the team of Poonam, Gurbani, Khushpreet and Diljit won the gold medal. In the men’s coxless-4, the team of Aditya Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Sahil Mudgal and Rajat won the gold medal, while in quadruple scull event, Vijay, Dinesh, Lokesh and Ravinder won silver medal.

Meanwhile, Panjab University wrestler Rupinder Kaur won bronze.

The PU also claimed gold in athletics. The team of Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Kaur, Gug Kaur and H Singh Gill stood first in the mixed 4x400m relay. The event was held at Lucknow and the university team clocked 3:3.08 seconds to bag the top honour.

Out of the total 31 medals, the university contingent has won 12 gold, seven silver and 12 bronze, to claim overall second position so far.

Shooters shine

In shooting, the PU men’s team claimed gold in the 10m air pistol team event. Aditya Malra, Sarabjot Singh and Udhayveer Singh claimed the top spot with 1,737 points.

In the individual 10m air pistol event, Sarabjot claimed silver by scoring 239.1 points. Malra finished sixth with 156.1 points followed by Udhayveer at seventh position with 134.1 points.

In the women’s 25m pistol, the team of Manu Bhaker, Gauri Sheoran and Milan Godara claimed gold with 1,729 points. In the women’s 25m pistol event, Manu finished fourth with 21 points and Gauri claimed fifth position with 15 points.

Rowers win 6 events

Second swimming gold for Chahat

Local swimmer Chahat Arora won her second gold of the tournament. She clocked 1:17.36 seconds to claim gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke final.