Khelo India: Haryana Minister visits stadium in Ambala Cantonment

Ambala, May 18
Haryana Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh inspected the all-weather swimming complex and gymnastics hall to check preparedness for the Khelo India games at War Heroes Memorial Stadium in Ambala Cantonment today.
The minister said, “The events of swimming and gymnastics will be held in Ambala. All preparations related to the games have been completed. Some small changes related to the gymnastics event need to be made, and the officials have been issued directions for the same.”
He directed the officials to complete the pending work at the earliest.
The minister was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh, ADC Sachin Gupta, Deputy Director of Sports Kavita Rani and other officials.
