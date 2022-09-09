Khelo India judo event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

In the ongoing Khelo India Women’s Judo National League and Ranking Tournament North Zone, judokas of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh have won three medals, including one silver and two bronze, in the junior category.

In the girls’ junior event, Mehak Singh won silver in 52 kg, Navroop got bronze in 48 kg and Saniya Rai secured bronze in 63 kg. The Chandigarh team has won three gold, one silver and four bronze in the championship so far.

