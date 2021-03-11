Khelo India: Panjab University shooter Abhay strikes gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Panjab University (PU) shooter Abhay Shekhon claimed gold medal in the skeet individual event in the ongoing Khelo India University Games at Bengaluru. Shekhon claimed the medal by scoring 38 points.

In the women’s 50-m rifle three position event, the PU claimed bronze medal. The team of Tanuja Yadav, Jasmeen Dandiwal and Vanshika Shahi claimed the third position by scoring 1,666 points. Tanuja secured 564 points, Jasmeen 538 and Vanshika 564. In the men’s skeet event, the PU team won silver medal. Shekhon, Prabh Pratap Chahal and Pramjot Singh Grewal claimed 293 points to finish behind the Punjabi University, Patiala, team.

Meanwhile, the PU football team won bronze medal at the meet. The team played under the supervision of coach Bhupinder Singh and manager Surjeet Singh. In wrestling, the PU team won bronze medal. The fencing team of the university won bronze medals in both foil and sabre events.