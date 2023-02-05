Khelo India Youth Games: Rachita Dudy claims boxing silver

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The UT contingent has bagged its first gold medal in the ongoing 4th Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) at Madhya Pradesh with Jashandeep Singh winning gold in the individual single stick event of gatka, which is not an Olympic discipline.

Members of the Chandigarh basketball team after winning the bronze medal.

Kulbir Singh bagged bronze in the same event. The gatka teams of boys and girls bagged bronze each in the fari stick event.

Pugilist Rachita Dudy won silver in the boxing event. She is the first boxer of the local contingent to bag the medal. She claimed the medal in the 70kg category after going down against Haryana’s opponent. A student of GGDSD College, Sector 32, she had won bronze in the Khelo India Youth Games held in Guwahati in 2020 and later, won another bronze in the 2021 Youth National at Sonepat. She participated in the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula and also won gold at the 2022 PU inter-college meet.

Cagers win bronze

The local basketball team claimed bronze by defeating Madhya Pradesh 107-67. Earlier, the team had lost their semifinal tie against Rajasthan.