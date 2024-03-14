Kirron Kher sanitises mike after Chandigarh Mayor’s speech, stirs row

Chandigarh, March 13
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today criticised MP Kirron Kher for allegedly discriminating against Mayor and the Dalit community.
AAP city co-incharge Dr SS Ahluwalia, in a statement released on Wednesday, alleged, “In a programme at Governor House on Tuesday, MP Kirron Kher asked for sanitising the mike after the speech of Mayor. BJP and its leaders have always been anti-Dalit and such discrimination towards an elected representative exposes their ideology.”
“She not only insulted the first citizen of Chandigarh, but also hurt the Dalit community. I demand an immediate apology from her and if she doesn’t, AAP will launch a protest against her,” he added. Kher termed the allegation baseless. She said due to her low immunity owing to her health issues, her PSOs had been instructed to sanitise the mike every time she took to stage regardless of who spoke before her. Thus, it made no sense to link it with the Dalit community, she added.
