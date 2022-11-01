Khirwar takes over as P'kula CP

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 31

ADGP (Law and Order) Sandeep Khirwar has assumed the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Panchkula.

Prevention of crime, ensuring safety of women, children and weaker sections and eradication of drug menace and cyber crimes would be his priorities, he said, adding that he would also focus on strengthening police-public relations.

Khirwar, a 1995-batch IPS officer, was welcomed by DCP Surinder Pal Singh and other senior police officials of the district.

The new Police Commissioner visited Mansa Devi, Sector 5, 7 and 20 police stations, the women police station and the office of the DCO.

#drug menace #Panchkula