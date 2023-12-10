Khuda Lahora man arrested with pistol

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

The police today arrested a Khuda Lahora resident, Rajan (36), in arms case after a country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered from his possession.

The police said they had received a tip-off that a person having illegal weapon was roaming in the area in a car and would go to Khuda Lahora from Mullanpur.

Acting on the tip-off, a naka was laid in front of the Botanical Garden in Sarangpur at 3.30 pm. The suspect’s car was stopped and after the recovery of the weapon, a case under the Arms Act was registered against him at the Sarangpur police station.

Rajan reportedly told the police that he had procured the weapon from an Amritsar-based person. Further probe in the case was underway, the police said. The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day remand.