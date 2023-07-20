Khuda Lahora villagers nab bike thieves

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, July 19

Vehicle thieves nabbed by residents of Khuda Lahora during a “thikri pehra” has led to the recovery of 25 stolen two-wheelers, including 11 lifted from Chandigarh.

Upset at the rising theft incidents in the area, local residents, including Jatin, Parvinder Singh, Rajinder Singh and Surinder, were on a “thikri pehra” on July 16, during which they nabbed three suspects, including a juvenile, who were fleeing after stealing a motorcycle.

Gurwinder Singh, a local resident, said the suspects, who had arrived by a cab, managed to steal a motorcycle using a master key. They didn’t start the bike for the fear of getting caught. As they were dragging the motorcycle, the four residents on “thikri pehra” spotted them near the dispensary and nabbed one of them. The other two were caught after a brief chase.

The residents handed the three suspects over to the police. Two of the suspects were later identified as Makhan Singh (22) and Gurwinder Singh (24), both residents of Ferozepur. The third one is a juvenile.

The police said while the minor boy was sent to the Juvenile Home, the other suspects were produced before the court. The court sent Gurwinder to judicial custody and Makhan to three-day police remand.

Further investigation led to the arrest of another member of the gang, identified as Baljinder Singh (23).

The police claimed Makhan disclosed that he, along with his accomplices, had stolen a number of two-wheelers from parts of Chandigarh and its adjoining areas in Punjab.

The police have also identified another gang member, Sunil Kumar, who has absconded.

Modus Operandi

UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the accused, who were staying in Ludhiana, used to come to Chandigarh and steal vehicles from the PGI, Khuda Lahora and Nayagaon areas. The stolen vehicles were sold to gullible people in Ferozepur and Ludhiana.