Khushdeep claims U-12 tennis title

Chandigarh, May 14
Khushdeep outclassed Nikunj Arora 4-0 to claim the boys’ U-12 title on the concluding day of the Vivek Tennis Open Tournament.
In the semifinals, Nikunj defeated Sohraab S 4-2, while Khushdeep defeated Abhijay Saina 4-1. In the combined U-14 final, Divyansh Dhupar defeated Vedant 4-1. In semis, Divyansh outplayed Bhavesh 4-1 and Vedant ousted Ansh Bidla 4-0.
Jiana Chawla won the girls’ U-12 final by defeating Mishika Jindal 4-1. In semis, Jiana defeated Belina 4-2. Vikrant won the combined U-10 title by defeating Nevaan Ranwan 4-2. Nevaan won his semi against Mishika Jindal 4-2, while Vikrant defeated Arjun 4-1. In quarterfinals, Nevaan defeated Lovish Paamay 4-1, Mishika ousted Avyukt Nehra 4-3(6), Arjun blanked Dhairya 4-0 and Vikrant routed Arnav Chamoli 4-2.
