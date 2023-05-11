Kids on scooter land in sewage pit at Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 10

Two schoolchildren had a miraculous escape when the scooter they were riding fell in an uncovered sewage pit alongside the Landran road near the entry of Swaraj Enclave in Kharar here on Tuesday.

Eyewitness Mewa Ram, a mechanic in Swaraj Enclave, said, “Around 2:15 pm, the students were going from Kharar to Santemajra side. The duo did not see sewage stagnated alongside the road and fell in the pit. Their scooter almost sank in it. One more person, Karma, and I helped the kids take it out with the help of a rope.”

Mewa said their school uniforms and books were all spoiled in the sewage. “The scooter’s repairs will cost them around Rs 4,000,” he said, adding that the two boys pushed the two-wheeler on their way back home.

In 2020, the Kharar Municipal Council had bagged an award in the 50,000 to 1 lakh population category under the Indian Swachhata League.