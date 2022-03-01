Kin of 24 stuck in war-torn country dial Mohali line

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, February 28

Cases of 24 persons stranded in war-torn Ukraine have been reported to the Mohali administration till now on the 24×7 helpline launched two days ago. Officials said kin of those stranded in Ukraine were being provided with a pro forma supplied by the Centre and then it was being uploaded on a weblink through Google forms.

Parents of Ankur Mehta, a student from Mohali district studying medicine in Kharkiv, Ukraine, today met Mohali Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia.

Ramanpreet Kaur (22) of Rampur Sanian village, Dera Bassi, was scheduled to take the flight back home last Friday but her flight was cancelled, leaving her mother Kuldeep Kaur and brother worried. Her mother said Ramanpreet was holed up at a place eight hours away from Kyiv, but was in touch with Embassy officials.

Fatehdeep Singh, a PGI employee, whose son and daughter are stranded in eastern Ukraine, said more than 100 students from the tricity were studying in Ukraine. Those who had been evacuated till now were from the western Ukraine region, he said.

Officials have assured the kin that the administration would take immediate action and their application would be forwarded to the Government of India through proper channel for the safe return of their children to India.

Kalia said the district administration had launched helpline numbers - 0172-2219505 and 0172-2219506 - to collect information about students and other persons from the district stranded in Ukraine so that the authorities concerned could be informed about them through the state government.