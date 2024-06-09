Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 8

A 31-year-old woman, a resident of Fatehpur Jattan and a call centre employee, was reportedly hacked to death by her acquaintance in Phase 5 here this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Baljinder Kaur, while the suspect has been identified as Sukhchain Singh (36). Earlier, he used to work at a filling station in Samrala. They had known to each other for the past four years.

The woman had allegedly rejected the marriage proposal of Sukhchain, which led to bitterness among the families.

In the CCTV footage, Sukhchain, with his face covered, is seen waiting for Baljinder under a tree near her office. When the victim de-boarded an auto-rickshaw and started moving towards the office with three other girls, the suspect attacked her with a kirpan.

Baljinder ran to save herself, but the suspect managed to stop her and hit her with a kirpan repeatedly. He hit the woman on her head, neck, hands and back over 10 times. Her dupatta got entangled in vehicle passing by, following which she fell on the road.

Assuming her dead, the suspect tried to flee the spot. Food delivery boys and Maninder Singh, an employee of a hospital here, managed to nab him near Phase 4. In the meantime, the police also reached the spot. A scuffle ensued between the suspect and the police. He also attacked a policeman with the kirpan. The assailant, who also suffered injuries, was taken to a hospital, the police said.

Meanwhile, the woman was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The police later arrested the suspect and recovered the weapon from him. Raj Lali Gill, chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women, said: “The suspect had attacked the woman around eight months ago also. The matter was reported to the police. He was detained and later let-off with a warning by the police. Family members of the girl took an undertaking from his family through the village panchayat that he will not stalk her again.” The victim was unmarried and the only bread winner of the family. Her younger brother stays in Italy and her sister is studying here.

