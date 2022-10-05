Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

UT MP Kirron Kher today issued a clarification after netizens alleged she wore a mask in the vicinity of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann due to his “alcohol breath”. Kher claimed she had put on the mask due to low immunity.

In a video that went viral on the social media, Kher was seen putting on a mask after Mann tried to talk to her from a close distance at the renaming ceremony of the Chandigarh airport last month. Netizens had posted mocking comments along with the video.

“It is unfortunate to see a video going viral where I am putting on a mask while talking to the Punjab CM at a public meeting! I do so because of low immunity! Please don't use it for derogatory remarks towards him. Whichever party someone belongs to, we must give them the dignity the office commands,” MP wrote on her social media account.

