Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

Chandigarh, October 4
UT MP Kirron Kher today issued a clarification after netizens alleged she wore a mask in the vicinity of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann due to his “alcohol breath”. Kher claimed she had put on the mask due to low immunity.
In a video that went viral on the social media, Kher was seen putting on a mask after Mann tried to talk to her from a close distance at the renaming ceremony of the Chandigarh airport last month. Netizens had posted mocking comments along with the video.
“It is unfortunate to see a video going viral where I am putting on a mask while talking to the Punjab CM at a public meeting! I do so because of low immunity! Please don't use it for derogatory remarks towards him. Whichever party someone belongs to, we must give them the dignity the office commands,” MP wrote on her social media account.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...
Uttarakhand Police release list of 28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche
The list of trainees includes those from West Bengal, Delhi,...