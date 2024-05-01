Kirron Kher did not fulfill her promises: AAP

Chandigarh, April 30
The promises made by BJP MP Kirron Kher to the people of Chandigarh before becoming MP were not fulfilled, AAP leader SS Ahluwalia said today.
In a statement, Ahluwalia said the BJP had promised city residents before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that after the formation of the government, paid parking would be abolished in Chandigarh. Kher never paid attention to it and spent 10 years making false promises, he said.
Employees recruited on contract will be confirmed, government employees will be given houses, a housing scheme will be implemented for the tenants, all these false promises were made by the BJP to the people of Chandigarh during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he said.
The AAP leader said the BJP had promised to run mono rail in the city that too turned out to be a false promise. Besides, the promise of putting power lines underground also turned out to be false, he said.
