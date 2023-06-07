Kirron Kher 'eyeing' 3rd term as MP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher is looking to contest parliamentary elections from the city for a third term.

During a discussion at the House meeting today, councillor Prem Lata sought to know from her: “Why couldn’t you get the waste dumping ground project at Dadu Majra cleared for the past nine years? Will you make it clear now whether or not you will fight the elections in the 10th year?” “Yes, I will fight in the 10th year,” quipped Kher.

Kher won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat for the second time by 46,970 votes in May 2019. She had polled 2,30,967 votes, while her nearest rival and Congress nominee Pawan Kumar Bansal got 1,84,218 votes. She had won her first election from the city in 2014. Former BJP president Sanjay Tandon and current BJP chief Arun Sood are among several contenders for a BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha elections slated in 2024.