MP Kirron Kher inaugurates block-making machine in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

MP Kirron Kher today inaugurated a fully-automatic block-making machine at the construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant site in the Industrial Area, Phase I, today.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal and Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Anindita Mitra were present on the occasion.

Kirron said with a capacity of producing 12,000-15,000 paver blocks a day, the machine would be a boon for not only the MC but for the city too. She said the efficient and fast production line of automatic block-making machine reduced the per-unit cost of blocks, offers high quality and dimensionally accurate concrete products.

Mitra said for the ease of citizens, an exclusive system had been put in place for transportation of C&D waste from their door steps.

An MC vehicle would lift 250 cubic foot of C&D waste for its scientific disposal, including loading and unloading, for Rs 800 per trip for a distance up to 5 km and Rs 100 extra per km. She said people could also transport their C&D waste to the 23 designated collection centres.

The MC chief said various concrete products would be produced in the machine, including big and small-sized kerbs, channels, paver block (60 mm and 80 mm) and PCC bricks. She added that the UT had made it mandatory for all departments to use blocks made from the C&D waste plant only in their development works.