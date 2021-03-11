Kirron Kher keen on contesting Lok Sabha poll from Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 29
Away from political limelight for nearly two years due to illness, BJP leader and sitting MP Kirron Kher is keen on contesting the next Lok Sabha election from the city.
The MP expressed her willingness to contest again from the city during a meeting of the party councillors and office-bearers here yesterday.
During the meeting, which was called to review the performance of the party in the MC elections held in December last year, Kirron stated that she would fight the next parliamentary election from the UT.
The MP was conspicuous by her absence during the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city and she faced criticism for this. She later disclosed that she was undergoing treatment for an ailment in Mumbai, due to which she remained away from the city for a long time. However, she has now returned to take part in political activities and was even involved in the MC elections.
