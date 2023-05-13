Kirron Kher lays stone for road work at Daria

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

City MP Kirron Kher today laid the foundation stone for paver block work on streets and construction of the “phirni” road at Daria village.

Addressing the gathering, the MP said the Municipal Corporation was developing the infrastructure and basic amenities in the villages in a very fast manner. Roads are being repaired and carpeted besides providing and fixing paver blocks in narrow streets.

The MP said the MC had also got these villages included in the prestigious 24x7 water supply project of the city so that their residents also get uninterrupted water supply round the clock. Work under the project is expected to start this year.

Mayor Anup Gupta said work of providing and fixing paver blocks had been allocated at a cost of Rs 33 lakh and the construction of the “phirni” road at a cost of Rs 39 lakh. Recently, work of laying sewers was completed at a cost of Rs 1.98 crore and that of water supply augmentation at a cost of Rs 1.66 crore.

He said 13 villages were transferred to the MC in 2018 and the corporation had taken up work of laying sewer storm and water supply in these villages at a cost of Rs 50 crore and works were nearing completion. The roads will be constructed and repaired at a cost of Rs 17 core in these villages, he added.

Kanwarjeet Singh Rana, Senior Deputy Mayor; Bimla Dubey, area councillor, and other prominent persons of the area were present on the occasion.