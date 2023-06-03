Kirron reviews progress of Smart projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

A review meeting of the Chandigarh Smart City Advisory Forum was held under the chairpersonship of MP Kirron Kher. She reviewed the status and progress of all projects being carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

NP Sharma, Chief General Manager, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, briefed the chairperson in the presence of Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, on all projects which have been implemented or are in the implementation stage.

The meeting was apprised of the impact of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) as to how it has benefitted in terms of reduction in traffic violations and carbon emissions’ saving fuel through Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) and resolving criminal cases with the help of CCTV surveillance.

The status of various projects such as garbage transfer stations-cum-material recovery facilities, SCADA for tracking solid waste management vehicles, Clean Chandigarh Citizen’s App, smart solutions in education, refurbishing of existing public toilets, eGovernance, battery-operated carts for elderly and specially abled persons, tertiary treated water, sub-surface underground utility mapping and Dadu Majra landfill were elaborated during the review meeting.