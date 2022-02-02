Kisan unions, activists protest Delhi gang rape

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

A group of more than 80 people marched from Kisan Bhawan to the Neelam cinema here today, demanding justice for the Delhi gang rape victim. Members of various organisations, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rakesh Tikait), Kisan Ekta, Chandigarh, Lok Bhalai Sevak Sanstha and the Lok Hitt Mission Barodi Toll Plaza, took part in the march.

Sonia, one of the organisers and member of the BKU (Tikait) , who also runs Astitva (an NGO for rape survivors), said, “It is preposterous how a woman in Delhi was harassed and allegedly gangraped. Is this the country we want to live in? As a woman, I feel it is important that we take to the streets and fight against such injustice against women.” —

