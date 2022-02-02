Kisan unions, activists protest Delhi gang rape

Chandigarh, February 1
A group of more than 80 people marched from Kisan Bhawan to the Neelam cinema here today, demanding justice for the Delhi gang rape victim. Members of various organisations, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rakesh Tikait), Kisan Ekta, Chandigarh, Lok Bhalai Sevak Sanstha and the Lok Hitt Mission Barodi Toll Plaza, took part in the march.
Sonia, one of the organisers and member of the BKU (Tikait) , who also runs Astitva (an NGO for rape survivors), said, “It is preposterous how a woman in Delhi was harassed and allegedly gangraped. Is this the country we want to live in? As a woman, I feel it is important that we take to the streets and fight against such injustice against women.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...