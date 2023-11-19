Kishore Kumar nite today

Panchkula, November 18
A Kishore Kumar nite will be held at Indradhanush Auditorium here tomorrow.
Padmini Kolhapure, famous Bollywood actor of yesteryear, will be the celebrity guest at the event.
The event is being organised by Sur Sangam, an organisation formed by doctors to promote art and culture.
