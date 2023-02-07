KIYG: Bronze for Sainyam

Chandigarh, February 6
Chandigarh shooter Sainyam has claimed bronze in the girls’ 10m air pistol event at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh. Another shooter, Harsh Singla, also reached the final. He finished fourth.
Sprinter Shireen finished 7th in the 200m final race, while the local boys’ kabaddi team lost to UP and the girls’ team was defeated by Bihar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye
PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...