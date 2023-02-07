KIYG: Bronze for Sainyam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

Chandigarh shooter Sainyam has claimed bronze in the girls’ 10m air pistol event at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh. Another shooter, Harsh Singla, also reached the final. He finished fourth.

Sprinter Shireen finished 7th in the 200m final race, while the local boys’ kabaddi team lost to UP and the girls’ team was defeated by Bihar.