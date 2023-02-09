KIYG: City judokas win 3 gold medals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

In a major boost, local judokas today won three gold medals and one bronze medal in the ongoing Kehlo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh.

In the girls’s 40kg event, Sapana won gold, while Angel Yadav bagged the top position in the 44kg weight category.. In the boys’ 55kg category, Himanshu claimed the top position and Divyansh Kataria won bronze in the 50kg weight category.

Chef de mission Sunil Rayat, in charge N Shashi, coordinator Kiran, coach Vivek Thakur and manager Anisha congratulated the players.