Kno-kho meet: PGGC-42 win quarterfinal match

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 42, defeated IT City Club by one turn and one points in a quarterfinal match of the senior women’s category on the opening day of the 40th Sub-Junior, 42nd Junior and 49th Senior State Kho-Kho Championship in Sector 35 here today.

Mani Majra Club defeated Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36, by one turn and 17 points.

In the boys’ U-14 category, Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 12, defeated SGGS, Sector 35, by four points, while GMHS, Sector 32, defeated St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, by one turn and two points. MDAV School, Sector 22, defeated GMHS, Mani Majra, by six points.

In the girls’ U-18 category, GMHS, Sector 32, defeated MDAV School by one point. In the boys’ U-18 category, MDAV School defeated Atwal Club, Sector 41, by one turn and 11 points, and SGGS lads defeated GMHS, Sector 7, by five points. GMHS, Sector 32, defeated GMHS, Sector 12, by nine points.