Know-your-case camp: Chandigarh woman assaults cop

Chandigarh, April 10

A woman was arrested for assaulting a lady ASI during a ‘Know Your Case’ camp at the Mani Majra police station.

The police said there was a property dispute between two brothers at Thakur Dwara, Mani Majra. A total of 12 complaints regarding the matter were under investigation. On Saturday, a camp to know the status of complaints was organised at the police station where the suspect, Ruby, a family member, allegedly started misbehaving with cops.

The lady ASI tried to pacify the woman, who in turn assaulted her. The ASI suffered an injury on her hand. The woman was arrrested and later released on bail. —