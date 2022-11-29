 Kochhar finishes tied 4th : The Tribune India

Bangladesh Open

Kochhar finishes tied 4th

Kochhar finishes tied 4th

Karandeep Kochhar plays a shot during Jeev Milkha Singh invitational meet. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

Karandeep Kochhar of the city carded a 6-under 65 to finish at tied-4th place at the $4,00,000 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open. He is the best Indian performer of the event.

Another Indian featuring in the top-10 was Veer Ahlawat (72), who, after being tied third at one stage, ended tied-8th.

Kochhar, who has won once on the Indian PGTI Tour this season, fired six birdies and an eagle. He had one bogey. His eagle came on par-5 14th and he closed birdie-birdie in his 65. This is Kochhar’s best Asian Tour result outside India, after his tied-2nd at the 2017 Panasonic Open India.

“I have been performing consistently in the domestic circuit, but this top-four finish in the Bangladesh Open is something really special. The Asian Tour is known to a challenging competition and I am happy with my performance,” said Kochhar.

Last month, Kochhar had made the city proud by winning golf gold in the 36th National Games in Gujarat. He won the Gujarat Open Golf Championship in February.

Thailand’s Danthai Boonma, meanwhile, won the event after a tight two-horse race with close friend and compatriot Kosuke Hamamoto. Three Indians, Aman Raj (70), SSP Chawrasia (67) and Khalin Joshi (71), finished in tied 22nd place at 2-under for the week and S Chikkarangappa, with a second straight 69, was tied 29th at 1-under for four rounds.

#bangladesh

